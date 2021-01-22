Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 1,168,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

