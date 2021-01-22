Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $20.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,491,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.