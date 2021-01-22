Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $20.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,491,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

