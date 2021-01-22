Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QUS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 29,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,310. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.