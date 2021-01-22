Gas Hits One Day Volume of $4.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $4.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

