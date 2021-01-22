GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. GasLog posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

