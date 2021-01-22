GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $44,504.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00420370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

