GCN Coin Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $44,888.09 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00434219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

