Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $45.90. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 36,516 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

