Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

