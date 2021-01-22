Gems Achieves Market Cap of $203,194.60 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $203,194.60 and $695.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.