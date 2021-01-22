General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,863 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

