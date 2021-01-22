Genesis Vision Market Cap Tops $12.27 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $389,877.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00008336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

GVT is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

