Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.03. 554,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 752,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

