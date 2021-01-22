Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Genpact by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Genpact by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

