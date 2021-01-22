Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.57 on Friday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

