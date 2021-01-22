Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.38 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gentherm by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

