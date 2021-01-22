Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. 9,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,716. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.