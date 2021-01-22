George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Lowered to $133.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.29% from the stock’s current price.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

WNGRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $84.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

