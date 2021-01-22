Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

