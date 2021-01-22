GET Protocol (GET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,223.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.94 million and $63,223.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

