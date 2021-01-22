Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,444,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,177,242. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

