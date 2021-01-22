GHOSTPRISM Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 58% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $1,498.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00124231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00276584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039433 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,505,825 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.