Giant (GIC) Market Cap Achieves $90,562.91

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $90,562.91 and approximately $7,631.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,942,463 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

