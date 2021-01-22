Giant (GIC) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $101,629.69 and approximately $8,570.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,939,220 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

