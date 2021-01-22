Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 3.7%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 329,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 118,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

