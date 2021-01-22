Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

GJNSY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

