Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post sales of $15.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.27 million and the lowest is $15.07 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $13.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

