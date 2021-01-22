Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO) Trading Up 0.1%

Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Low Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Low Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.