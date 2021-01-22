Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.43. 562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

