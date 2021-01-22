Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $12.70. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 53,314 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

