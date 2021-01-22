Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $12.70. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 53,314 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
