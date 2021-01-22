Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Purchased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Global X Gold Explorers ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Shares of GOEX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 13,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,041. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.