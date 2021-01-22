Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Global X Internet of Things ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.85% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.