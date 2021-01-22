Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (BATS:TFIV) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (BATS:TFIV)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 2,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.