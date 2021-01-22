GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 119.3% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $79,619.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 119.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,621.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.51 or 0.03737242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00413226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.69 or 0.01325625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00535287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00412906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00263132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022265 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

