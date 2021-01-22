Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.13. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,895,225 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.