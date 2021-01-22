GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) from C$1.07 to C$0.62 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$12.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 40 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

