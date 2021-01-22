GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $147,380.83

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $147,380.83 and $6,475.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001008 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,194,414 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

