Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops One Day Volume of $3,303.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $8,749.37 and approximately $3,303.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

