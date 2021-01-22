Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $5,679.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

