Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,486.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $7,486.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00417577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.