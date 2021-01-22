GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0003 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $46,441.24 and approximately $124.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007710 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000258 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

