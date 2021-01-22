Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 532,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 426,828 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,574. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $56.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

