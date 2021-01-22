Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,614. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33.

