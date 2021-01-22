Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.95. 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,000.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.