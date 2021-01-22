Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) (CVE:GDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) (CVE:GDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

About Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 199 claims covering an area of 42.16 square kilometers located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 214 claims covering an area of 48.53 square kilometers located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

