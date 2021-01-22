GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GoPro by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 119,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

