Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 967.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

