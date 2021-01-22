Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,651.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

