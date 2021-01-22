Gossip Coin Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $21,344.02 and $9.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.